Two dead, multiple victims injured in San Francisco workplace shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– NBC News is reporting five people were injured and two people died after a workplace shooting in San Francisco.

The shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 17th and Utah. This location is near a large UPS center.

The suspect has been shot and is being taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area. Officers are doing a search of the area.

They are asking people in the area to shelter in place until further notice.

