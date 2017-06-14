Ohio man mocks Simon Cowell during America’s Got Talent audition

By Published:

PASADENA, CA (WCMH) – An Ohio man made it to the second round of America’s Got Talent, despite mocking one of the judges during his performance.

Daniel Ferguson, a 23-year-old radio sales representative from Ontario, Ohio got on stage and performed DNCE’s ‘Cake by the Ocean,’ using impressions of several famous characters.

Fergusons’s impressions included Goofy, Scooby Doo, Kermit the Frog, Peter Griffin, Mickey Mouse and AGT judge Simon Cowell.

Ferguson shocked the judged when he said it was his first time performing for an actual audience.

“This is your first performance outside of your front room?” Judge Mel B. asked.

“Basically, yes,” Ferguson responded.

“And you killed it, you nailed it. I’m telling you, brilliant!” said Mel B.

“Thank god for you today,” said Simon Cowell. “Because, I was beginning to lose the will to live. I really was. And then you come out, and honestly, everyone is going to love this act.”

Daniel was passed to the next round with yesses from all four judges.

