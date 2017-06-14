Police investigating after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

Police say someone flagged down a special duty officer near Nationwide Children’s Hospital at 11:01 pm with the report of a shooting.

The victim said they had been shot while in a vehicle near the corner of E. Livingston Avenue and S. James Road.

Their condition and age are unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the incident please contact the Columbus Police at (614) 645-4141 or Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.