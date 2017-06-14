Police searching for man who robbed Columbus Chase Bank

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank east of downtown Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:21pm at the Chase Bank at 1245 East Long Street.

According to Columbus police, a man gave a note to the teller that stated he had a gun and wanted money. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man left the bank and ran south.

Police described the robber as a black male in his late 20s. He stood around 5’7” and weighed around 150 pounds. He was wearing sunglasses and a dark green hooded sweatshirt.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s