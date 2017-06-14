Police searching for man who robbed Columbus Chase Bank

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank east of downtown Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:21pm at the Chase Bank at 1245 East Long Street.

According to Columbus police, a man gave a note to the teller that stated he had a gun and wanted money. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man left the bank and ran south.

Police described the robber as a black male in his late 20s. He stood around 5’7” and weighed around 150 pounds. He was wearing sunglasses and a dark green hooded sweatshirt.