Relief in sight for senior residents living without A/C for weeks

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Residents who live in a subsidized, senior-citizen housing community say they have been without air conditioning for the past six weeks.

Management at Seton Square Marion said they’ve been working hard on the issue and hope to have the A/C back up and running by Tuesday.

People living there said the sweltering temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s have made being inside almost unbearable.

“I just want the air conditioner fixed,” said great-grandmother Nina Whitt. “I had to get a portable air conditioner because it was just too hot here.”

Window A/C units aren’t allowed on property, so Whitt bought a portable one for $300.

“If you’re too hot, that’s not good,” she said. “I have a pacemaker and that’s not good at all because it’s hard to breathe.”

She keeps the lights off and a box fan provided by property management helps keep her home a little cooler, but she said it’s not enough.

“It’s 84 in here now and that’s too hot,” said Whitt.

Senior living manager with BRC Properties Inc. Amanda Jeffries said the delay to get it the air conditioning fixed took weeks because a custom part had to be made in Maryland and then shipped to Ohio. A crane will be needed to install the new part. She said their residents are their first priority and they’re doing everything they can to get the A/C working. Management also distributed box fans and water to residents.

“It’s been pretty rough because it’s been awful hot,” said Whitt.

She said some of her neighbors are staying with family while they wait for relief, but she’s concerned about the others especially those on the 2nd and 3rd floors.

“We worry about the neighbors and we check up on them daily to see if they’re ok,” said Whitt.

Jeffries said they are also working on setting up a cooling center with the Red Cross and a local church for residents to go to.