Congressman Steve Scalise among several shot at Virginia ball field

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

In this May 17, 2017 photo, Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. NBC News is reporting Scalise is in stable condition.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.

Police said on Twitter that the suspect is in custody. According to NBC News, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were being briefed on the situation.

