Washington Post: Pres. Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — According to the Washington Post, former FBI director Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

The Post cited five people familiar with the situation.

Mueller was appointed special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and President Trump’s campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The Post reports  Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Richard Ledgett, formerly Rogers’ deputy, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as early as this week.

