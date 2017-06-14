NOGALES, AZ (KVOA) — Police in Nogales, Arizona have rescued a woman who was locked inside an ambulance for days.

26-year-old Angeles Mariano was brought into the country by smuggler, crossing the border near Nogales.

Mariano had a cell phone and talked to her family in Puebla, Mexico during the trip.

Once inside the U.S., she was told to hide in a compartment on the side of an ambulance and was then left there. That was Wednesday night. Thursday morning, she called her brother in Puebla for help. He traveled 36 hours to the border at Nogales, then told agents where his sister thought she was.

