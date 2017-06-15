Blimp crashes near U.S. Open site

By Published: Updated:

ERIN, WI (WCMH) — A blimp providing flying over the U.S. Open golf tournament in Erin, Wisconsin crashed into an unpopulated area.

Several posts to social media showed the blimp slowly crashing to the ground.

Other people on social media reported seeing people parachuting from the blimp before it crashed to the ground. AirSign confirms to NBC they own the blimp that crashed at the U.S. Open and that only a pilot was on board at the time. AirSign says the pilot has escaped serious injury.

