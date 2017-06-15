Blimp crashes near U.S. Open site

ERIN, WI (WCMH) — A blimp providing flying over the U.S. Open golf tournament in Erin, Wisconsin crashed into an unpopulated area.

Several posts to social media showed the blimp slowly crashing to the ground.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Other people on social media reported seeing people parachuting from the blimp before it crashed to the ground. AirSign confirms to NBC they own the blimp that crashed at the U.S. Open and that only a pilot was on board at the time. AirSign says the pilot has escaped serious injury.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.