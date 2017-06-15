Columbus announces funding to provide diaper changing stations in business’ bathrooms

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council has announced funding for a new grant that will allow businesses to add a diaper changing station in men’s, women’s and family bathrooms.

Councilmember Michael Stinziano announced the new grant at 1pm, Thursday.

According to a release from city council, the grant will allow small businesses and organizations to increase equal access to diaper changing stations for all parents and guardians in the City of Columbus.

In addition, the Columbus Department of Recreation and Parks will also install equally accessible changing stations in 30 recreations centers throughout the City.

