Facebook post calls for the killing of LGBTQ people ahead of Pride Parade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Department and Homeland Security are looking into a Facebook post that called for the killing of LGBTQ people, ahead of this weekend’s Pride Festival.

The post was made to a page dedicated to the event; the poster wrote, “I hope this event turns out like the Boston Marathon a few year’s (sic) back.” The post continues with, “All [LGBTQ people] should be killed or at least relocated.”

Thursday it was confirmed the poster was an employee of the Columbus City School district. The district responded to our inquiry by saying, “We have also been made aware of his inappropriate comments and are working to address the situation.”

There has been no word on what disciplinary action has or will be taken; the employee appears to have used a personal Facebook account to make the comment.

Columbus Police say they are looking into the post, and have informed Homeland Security which is now also getting involved.

When approached at their home, the poster refused to explain his comment, and acted surprised anyone was interested in it.

Their neighbors unanimously agreed the comment was highly inappropriate. At least one neighbor mentioned they had other disputes with the poster and their significant other over another Facebook post.

Executive director of Stonewall Columbus Karla Rothan says, the post was more of the same hate-speech the LGBTQ community has dealt with for years.

Rothan says the event will be safe. She also says, if people do encounter protestors or anyone using hate-speech it is best to simply ignore them.