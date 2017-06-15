Grove City motel shut down police declared public nuisance

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A Grove City motel was shut down Thursday morning after being declared a public nuisance. Grove City police ordered dozens of residents of the Star City Inn & Suites to pack up their belongings and move out.

Grove City Safety Director William Vendra said the facility has become a critical public safety problem. “We are requesting relief through the Franklin County Municipal Court system,” Vendra said.

City officials say there were 362 police and emergency medical services calls to the motel in 2016. They say monthly calls to the motel have increased by 50 percent in 2017.

Police say the calls for service include complaints of assaults, drug overdoses and prostitution. Records show there was also a murder at the facility in September 2016.

A team of social services workers were on hand Thursday morning to help residents make arrangements for another place to live.