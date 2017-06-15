Man accused of shooting, killing soon-to-be ex-wife indicted on murder charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been indicted for the fatal shooting of his soon-to-be ex-wife earlier this month.

A Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Fernando Romero, 43, for two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of tampering with evidence.

“There are two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder with only one deceased victim, because under Ohio law, there are different ways to commit the crime of murder and it is my practice to charge all ways that the crime was committed,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a statement.

Fernando Romero is accused of fatally shooting his soon-to-be ex-wife Lucia Romero, 41, on June 8. The shooting happened inside Lucia Romero’s apartment on Freemont Street. Their three children — ages 11, 13 and 15 — were inside the apartment when it happened. One of the children called 911.

When medics arrived Lucia Romero was transported to Mount Carmel West in life-threatening condition. She died from her injuries on June 9.

Officials later said Fernando Romero confessed to the shooting and threatened to move back to Mexico.

Fernando Romero will appear in court on Monday, June 19 at 1:30pm.

