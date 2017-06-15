Man charged in Ohio woman’s 2015 slaying pleads not guilty

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A man accused in the slaying of an Ohio woman whose body was found in her car trunk has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the 2015 death.

Forty-eight-year-old Daniel Myers entered the plea Tuesday in a Sandusky County court. He also is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in 28-year-old Heather Bogle’s death.

Myers wasn’t represented by an attorney, but the judge says he will need to decide whether to retain one or have one appointed. Bond was set at $2 million.

Bogle’s body was found April 10, 2015, in her car trunk at an apartment complex in Clyde.

Authorities say the Fremont woman was shot and beaten and went missing after leaving work at a plant where she and Myers worked.