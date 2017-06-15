Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 12-year-old niece, shooting 10-year-old nephew

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting his young niece and nephew has been sentenced to life in prison.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said that 60-year-old Milous Keith pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of felonious assault. Both have 3-year firearm specifications and repeat violent offender specifications.

On July 17, 2016, Keith reportedly shot 12-year-old Cheyenne Stewart and 10-year-old ThaiJuan Green as they were watching television at their grandmother’s home on Kenview Road. O’Brien’s office said Keith was trying to quiet the children down. Stewart died from her injuries.

Keith has the possibility of parole after 35 years.