NBC4 team builds garden beds for Local Matters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC4 team has been busy volunteering for our Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

It’s a day dedicated to volunteering and giving our time to local charities.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s just fun being with Tara and everyone out here,” said NBC4’s Meteorologist Ben Gelber.

NBC4 employees got their hands dirty for a good cause. They spent four hours at three different community gardens, planting food that will eventually make it to someone’s table.

We partnered up with Local Matters. It’s an organization that creates healthy communities through food education, access and advocacy.

Today was all about sprucing up 3 of their 20 community gardens here in Columbus.

“It’s enormously gratifying to see people helping us out,” Jesse Hickman a Program Manager with Growing Matters a subgroup of Local Matters.

The community gardens allow people in several Columbus areas to have consistent access to healthier, affordable foods. It also helps hungry children during the summer months.

“Maybe the best part of my job is when people have that ‘ah ha’ moment and they get to kind of take charge of their relationship with food and eat healthier,” said Hickman.

So the NBC4 family found a new way to serve their community while having a good time.

“That’s right, it’s something different to kind of get out of the office for a little while and know that we’re helping the community,” said NBC4’s Meteorologist Tara Lane.

In just a few months these tomatoes, cucumbers, and other veggies will be ready to be served.