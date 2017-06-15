Officials seek help identifying dismembered remains found in northwest Ohio last year

(Courtesy: Mercer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

CELINA, OH (AP/WCMH) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man whose dismembered and headless remains were found last year in northwest Ohio.

The Lima News reports the Mercer County sheriff said Wednesday the death appears to be a homicide because the remains found near Grand Lake St. Marys show the man’s body was “clearly dismembered.”

Sheriff Jeff Grey says there are marks indicating that the man’s missing head and lower leg and arm bones had been sawed off.

Mercer County hired a company that uses isotopes from bones and other biological tissue to predict where someone might have lived. Tests showed the man likely spent time in Michigan.

Dr. Elizabeth Murray of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that the man was between 20 to 35 years old when he was killed. He stood between 5-feet, 7-inches and 6-feet, 1-inch tall. Murray estimates that the remains were exposed to the elements for less than 12 months, and even said the estimate is probably closer to three to four months.

Michigan authorities provided a list of six missing men who fit a profile for the remains, but none were a match.

