Ohio National Guard soldiers honored before year-long deployment

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — About 35 soldiers from the Ohio National Guard’s 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade are preparing to deploy on a homeland defense mission. Most of the soldiers call Central Ohio home and were honored at a ceremony at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church on Thursday morning before deploying this weekend.

They’ll briefly head to Texas before making their way to Washington D.C., where they’ll spend nearly a year.

For many of the soldiers, they’ve experienced deployments in the past – but leaving their families in Ohio for a long period of time never gets any easier.

Major Dewey Miller, a husband, and father of a five-year-old and a six-month-old says leaving his family gets harder as he gets older. His wife Cassidy says the deployments never get easier.

“We’re giving for all those others families in the United States,” Cassidy says. “We’re giving our lives away for a year for everyone else’s freedom.”

