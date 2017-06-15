Ohio State basketball coach suspends redshirt freshman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann has suspended a redshirt freshman for “failure to meet team expectations.”

Holtmann suspended forward Derek Funderburk on Thursday.

According to the university, Funderburk is a native of Lakewood, Ohio and has four years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in 2016-2017.

