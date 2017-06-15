Fatal crash closes multiple lanes of I-70WB in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead and closed several lanes of Interstate 70.

According to the OSHP, at about 4am, Thursday, a crash was reported on I-70 westbound near state Route 56 involving multiple semi-trucks.

Troopers say one person was transported from the scene by helicopter, but later died from their injuries.

One lane of I-70 westbound is open, but the remaining lanes are expected to be closed for three to four hours while crews clean up the crash.

Troopers say drivers should exit onto S.R. 56 and head towards U.S. 40 for detours.