One person injured in West Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot in West Columbus.

The shooting happened around 7pm on the in the area of 77 Stevens Avenue. According to police, one person was shot in the thigh. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they are looking for a silver Honda car in connection with the shooting. There is no description of the suspect available.

