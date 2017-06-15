BRIGHTON, MI (WCMH) — A Michigan car dealership’s response to a panhandler is going viral.

The sign popped up in Brighton, Michigan, which is a suburb about an hour outside of Detroit, WSYR reports.

It reads:

“Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10 per hour. He said, ‘I make more than any of you,’ and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause.”

Felicia Tubbs works across the street. She tells NBC affiliate WDIV that she sees a duo of panhandlers outside the dealership nearly every day.

“I don’t like them standing there. No one else does, either. I think it’s great that the dealership put some effort into trying to get rid of them,” Tubbs said.

Police got involved after the dealership’s sign went up and arrested the pair for vagrancy and disorderly conduct. Tubbs told WDIV she saw the same men back out again asking for money just hours after their arrest.

The sign at the dealership is no longer up.