Plea deal reached in case of Ohio man accused of trying to join ISIS

COLUMBUS (AP) — Court documents say a plea deal has been reached in the case of an Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.

A document filed in federal court Thursday says Aaron Daniels, of Columbus, will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

Daniels was taken into custody last year at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months-long investigation.

No date has been set for Daniels to enter the plea. He faces 20 years in prison.

A message was left Thursday with his attorney seeking comment.

