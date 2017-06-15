Republicans fill Ohio budget gap, Democrats cry foul

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lawmakers have just days to finish Ohio’s more than sixty billion dollar budget.

Right now, Senate lawmakers are working to fill a projected shortfall of nearly a billion dollars. This after projected revenues failed to match the version of the budget already passed by the Ohio House of Representatives.

This week Senators released their latest version which addressed the massive shortfall. Ohio Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) calls the latest 4500-page version fiscally responsible and balanced. “We went line by line, going through the budget, squeezing places where we saw a little bit of overhead,” Petersen said.

In the latest Senate version of the budget, Medicaid will see spending reduced by $200 million. Senators cut state agencies across the board by about 4% and cut the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by $20 million. Senators saved another $200 million by targeting agencies with excess or unspent funds.

