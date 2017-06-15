Suspected drunk driver nearly hits Florida deputy

By Published:

OVIEDO, FL (WCMH) – A Florida deputy narrowly escaped serious injury when a suspected drunk driver crashed into a car on the side of the road.

WESH reported Deputy Molly Smith was assisting a driver whose car broke down in the middle of the road. As the deputy stood next to the driver’s side of the vehicle, another vehicle speeded by and nearly hit Smith.

The door of the vehicle Smith was standing next to was ripped off.

Deputies later arrested the driver, identified as 25-year-old Logan Fielder.

