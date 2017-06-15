Three sobriety checkpoints planned Friday evening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol posts in three counties are planning sobriety checkpoints Friday night.

The Portsmouth post is planning a checkpoint from 7pm to 10pm on US 52 near Mabert Road in Portsmouth.

The Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning a checkpoint in Delaware County. The location and hours of the checkpoint have not yet been disclosed. Troopers plan to announce the location later this morning.

The Athens post is planning a checkpoint in Athens County. The location and hours have not yet been disclosed. Troopers plan to announce the location later this morning.

Sobriety checkpoints are legal in Ohio as long as public notice is given that the checkpoint will be established. Even though the location is announced in advance, the checkpoints are often held in conjunction with less-visible types of enforcement nearby.

