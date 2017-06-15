Youngstown police: Suspect purposefully crashed into woman’s car then shot her

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that killed a 46-year-old woman from Boardman, Ohio.

The shooting happened just after 8:00am in the 2700 block of Market Street near E. Indianola Avenue in Youngstown.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible domestic situation, although they don’t know the relationship between the victim and attacker yet.

Police said a man purposefully crashed his car into a woman who was driving in the area. The crash forced the woman’s car into the St. George and the Dragon, a smoke shop on Market Street.

Police said the suspect then shot the woman, who got out of the car.

This happened right in front of a police officer who ordered the man to drop his gun. The suspect dropped his weapon and was arrested on scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died. No one else was injured.

The victim and suspect haven’t been identified by police. Police said the suspect is a 59-year-old man from Youngstown.

Charges in the case are pending.

