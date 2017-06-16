Apologies demanded from Steve Harvey after Flint comment

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, comedian Steve Harvey arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York to meet with then President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FLINT, MI (AP) — Apologies are being demanded from comedian Steve Harvey following comments about Flint’s lead-tainted water crisis.

Flint resident Dee Smith says Harvey told him to “enjoy your brown cup of water” during a Wednesday call-in to Harvey’s radio show.

The 68-year-old Smith said he told Harvey, a Cleveland native, the Cavaliers didn’t deserve to win the NBA championship.

Harvey later told WSMH-TV in Michigan that he has “great affection” for Flint and that his joke was directed at Smith.

Lead leached into homes in 2014 after Flint began tapping the Flint River. Elevated lead levels were found in some children. Residents were forced to drink and bathe with bottled or filtered water.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says “to make a joke out of a tragedy such as this was in poor taste.”

