Box fan donations needed for elderly, medically challenged in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s warm enough outside, but imagine if your home was just as hot or even worse.

According to LifeCare Alliance, there is a great need for box-fan donations in our area. The organization is giving them away to those who need it most the elderly, medically challenged and children with breathing disorders.

To donate, all you have to do is buy some box fans and drop them off at any fire station in Franklin or Madison counties.

“I’m excited about getting a fan, it’ll help me sleep at night,” said fan recipient Ella Mixon.

She’s on a fixed income and is grateful for the donated box fan.

“Oh my gosh! I would not want to live without a fan,” she said. “It would be pretty miserable.”

President and CEO of LifeCare Alliance Chuck Gehring said they need at least 2,000 donated box fans to get through the summer.

“We’re told by the doctors that fans can make as much as a 10 degree difference in a room, which is often the difference between you being in your house for that day or going to the hospital,” he said.

Gehring said many of their clients can’t afford turning on their air conditioner, if they even have one.

“They keep their windows and doors often times bolted and locked for fear of burglary. We see that all the time, shootings, things like that, creates a hot box and you quickly get heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” he said.

For Mixon, she said this fan will make the summer safer and more enjoyable.

“I’m very grateful to be able to have one, to have someone or someplace that will let us have it,” she said. “Thank you for that.”

If you’d like to get a fan call the “Beat the Heat Fan Hotline” at: 614-437-2870. Just leave your name and phone number if you get the voice mailbox.