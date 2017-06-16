Circleville police warn of man impersonating an officer

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Circleville Police say they have received several reports of someone impersonating an officer in the past week.

On June 12, June 14, and June 16, three separate people say they were stopped by someone in a dark-colored sedan. The suspect is described as an older white male.

On June 12, Circleville Police took a report from a resident who reported that someone in a dark sedan was following them on Pontious Lane. The resident pulled into their own driveway and the car pulled up nearby. Police say an older white man got out of the car and chastised the witness for speeding. The suspect was described as wearing a suit and reportedly had a badge on his belt. He then left the area.

On June 14, a Ross County resident reported being stopped by a dark-colored unmarked sedan for speeding. The man appeared to be law enforcement and wore law enforcement apparel. He reportedly scolded the driver for speeding and then left.

On June 16, a white man who said he was a Circleville Police Officer stopped a driver. The man had the victim step away from the vehicle while he searched the car. He reportedly took money from the victim, then handed the victim a Circleville Police business card and allowed him to leave