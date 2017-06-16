Columbus Police arrest man who hit police cruisers, hid in a tree

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says officers arrested a 23-year-old who reportedly hit two police vehicles and fled before hiding in a tree.

According to a post on the division’s Facebook page, officers located a stolen vehicle on Vanderburg Avenue on Friday at 3:39am. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Keith Johnston, reportedly revved the engine and hit a police cruiser. He then reversed the vehicle and hit another police car.

As he was fleeing the scene, police say, Johnston hit a parked car. Police say the stolen vehicle was recovered at the intersection of Vanderburg Ave. and Anthony Dr. Johnston was arrested shortly thereafter, hiding inside a tree.

He was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing, and driving without a operator’s license.