Columbus police searching for armed suspects after Brink’s truck robbed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman who robbed a Brink’s truck outside of a Chase bank on Hamilton Road.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 10:30am, Friday, officers were called to the Chase bank in the 2400 block of S. Hamilton Road on the report of a robbery.

Police say an armed man and woman robbed a Brink’s truck outside of the bank.

The suspects are described as a black male and a black female, both carrying guns.

No injuries were reported.