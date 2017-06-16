Couple re-indicted on Lewis Center cemetery scheme

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Delaware County couple has been indicted a second time on charges stemming from a cemetery scheme in Lewis Center.

Theodore and Arminda Martin, owners of Fairview Memorial Park, were originally indicted in February on 54 charges against 44 victims. Friday’s indictment replaces the original and includes 80 charges and 67 victims.

Arminda, 46, and Theodore, 54, Martin are each charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity – a second-degree felony, one count of theft beyond the scope of consent – a third-degree felony, 29 counts of theft beyond the scope of consent – fourth-degree felonies, 21 counts of theft beyond the scope of consent – fifth-degree felonies, and three counts of theft beyond the scope of consent – first-degree misdemeanors.

Theodore Martin is additionally charged with 16 counts of theft by deception – fourth-degree felonies, six counts of theft by deception – fifth-degree felonies, and one count of theft beyond the scope of consent – a fifth degree felony.

Aminda Martin is also charged separately with theft by deception – a fifth-degree felony and theft by deception – a fourth-degree felony.

Prosecutors say Theodore Martin continued to with questionable practices even after being arraigned in March.

“To protect the community he is now in federal prison in Ohio, also as part of a sentence from a previous federal tax evasion case,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien.

No arraignment date has been set for the couple.