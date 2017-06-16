Expect traffic changes downtown for Pride Festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With half a million people expected in Columbus this weekend for the Pride Festival and Parade, you can expect to see several traffic changes in the Downtown area!

The following roads will be closed for the festival on Friday:

Washington Boulevard between W. Broad Street and W. Main Street

W. Town and W. Rich Streets between Belle Street and Ludlow Street

E. Main Street between S. Civic Center Drive and Ludlow Street

S. Civic Center Drive/2nd Street between W. Town Street and Noble Street

Everything is expected to reopen around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, N. High Street will be closed between W. Goodale Street and E. 5th Avenue for the Pride Parade. That closure is expected to last until about 1 p.m. Law Enforcement Officers will be on hand to let traffic through side streets when possible. W. Goodale Street traffic will be maintained through about 10:30 a.m, then law enforcement officers will let traffic through when possible through about 1 p.m.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to carpool or use COTA. Be sure to keep an eye out for extra pedestrian traffic and watch carefully for “No Parking” signs.