Franklin Co. Dog Shelter at capacity with lost dogs

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter is jam-packed with lost dogs. The shelter is full and they need your help to adopt.

“The kids are outside, everybody is outside having a lot of fun and so the dogs are outside and they seem to get out and those kinds of things, so we are getting calls to come pick them up,” said field supervisor Jodi Kroeger.

She said dogs get loose during the warmer months and when they’re caught they’re brought to the shelter. About 30 dogs arrive at the shelter each day during peak summer months.

“Make sure they’re wearing their dog license so they don’t wind up here and they stay home safe,” said Kroeger.

To help reduce the dog population in the shelter, they’re offering a Father’s Day sale. All dogs seven months and older are $18 through June 19th.

Kroeger reminds pet owners that the excessive heat can also be tough on animals.

“Limit the activity outside because dogs can get really overheated just like we can if we’re outside for long periods of time,” she said.

She said if you don’t want to be outside because it’s too hot, neither does your dog. However, if your dog is outside make sure they have plenty of water and shade. Never leave your dog inside a parked car.

Kroeger said this time of year is busy for animal control. Neighbors call about pets in distress outside.

“They kind of just kind of forget that it’s so hot and then they kind of neglect the dog a little bit and don’t remember to bring it inside,” she said. “Keep them safe and healthy so that means keep them inside with you. That’s where they’re going to be happiest.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s