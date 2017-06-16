Franklin Co. Dog Shelter at capacity with lost dogs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter is jam-packed with lost dogs. The shelter is full and they need your help to adopt.

“The kids are outside, everybody is outside having a lot of fun and so the dogs are outside and they seem to get out and those kinds of things, so we are getting calls to come pick them up,” said field supervisor Jodi Kroeger.

She said dogs get loose during the warmer months and when they’re caught they’re brought to the shelter. About 30 dogs arrive at the shelter each day during peak summer months.

“Make sure they’re wearing their dog license so they don’t wind up here and they stay home safe,” said Kroeger.

To help reduce the dog population in the shelter, they’re offering a Father’s Day sale. All dogs seven months and older are $18 through June 19th.

Kroeger reminds pet owners that the excessive heat can also be tough on animals.

“Limit the activity outside because dogs can get really overheated just like we can if we’re outside for long periods of time,” she said.

She said if you don’t want to be outside because it’s too hot, neither does your dog. However, if your dog is outside make sure they have plenty of water and shade. Never leave your dog inside a parked car.

Kroeger said this time of year is busy for animal control. Neighbors call about pets in distress outside.

“They kind of just kind of forget that it’s so hot and then they kind of neglect the dog a little bit and don’t remember to bring it inside,” she said. “Keep them safe and healthy so that means keep them inside with you. That’s where they’re going to be happiest.”