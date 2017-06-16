Friday Freebies: 20 Father’s Day freebies and discounts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Welcome to the Father’s Day edition of Friday Freebies! This week, we’re helping you stick to a budget on Father’s Day with a roundup of places offering freebies or discounts for dad this Sunday.

Abuelo’s – Dads who dine get a special gift. Past gifts have included coupons for free queso, because there can never be enough cheese.

Alpha Suit – On Sunday, Dads can buy one suite and get a free custom shirt from Alpha Suit.

Black Point Restaurant – Wine and dine the father in your life for half the price at Black Point Restaurant. Sushi orders and bottles of wine under $100 are half off all day.

Bob Evans Family Day at Huntington Park – Take dad out to the ballgame and watch the Columbus Clippers take on Gwinnett on Sunday. Fans can purchase Family Day Admission that will admit two adults and four children for seating on the bleachers, lawn or standing room for just $15 or reserved seating for just $25.

Canoe the Lake – Get dad on the water this Sunday at Sharon Woods Metro Park from 11am to 3pm. Canoes and equipment are provided. Children must be able to fit into a life jacket in order to participate.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Not able to take dad out to dinner on Sunday? Send him a gift card from Carrabba’s! When you purchase $50 or more in gift cards, you can get a $10 bonus gift card for free. This offer is valid until June 19, and the bonus gift cards are valid from June 20 to June 25.

Chili’s – Dad can get a three-course meal for just $10 at Chili’s on Sunday.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – Dads and grandpas get in free at the zoo on Sunday with paid admission for kids or grandkids.

Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival – Does your dad love the blues? Check out the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival! Admission is free on Sunday between 11:30am and 12:30pm with the donation of one non-perishable food item. Donations will benefit Gahanna Residents in Need.

Cruise the Fort Car Show – If your dad loves cars, then you’ll want to take him to the Cruise the Fort Car Show at Ft. Hayes on Sunday. It’s free to get in and only $10 to enter a car in the show. There will be live music, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

Father’s Day Champagne Buffet – Make Father’s Day extra special for dad with a champagne buffet at the Boat House at Confluence Park. The menu features brioche French toast, made-to-order omelets, a barbecue grill station, a raw seafood bar, a chocolate fountain and more. Plus Dad’s first beer is on the house!

Father’s Day Concert at Franklin Park Conservatory – Bring your dad and celebrate Father’s day with the musical stylings of guitarist John Morgan. The concert is free with admission.

Hocking Hills Canopy Tours – If your dad is a little on the adventurous side, Hocking Hills Canopy Tours has the Father’s Day deal for you. Dads get a free SuperZip and free t-shirt with the purchase of a full-priced zipline tour for Sunday, June 18.

Hubbard Bar and Grille – Take your dad out for brunch and stay for happy hour at the Hubbard Bar and Grille. Brunch runs from 11am to 4pm and happy hour drink specials run from 4 to 6pm. Dads will get a $10 gift card for their next visit to Hubbard.

Lamp Apparel – From now until Sunday, you can get your father an awesome dad-themed t-shirt for just $25.

Longhorn Steakhouse – Treat dad to a Father’s Day feast at Longhorn Steakhouse. He can choose from a porterhouse steak ($27.99), new seasoned steakhouse wings ($10.29), fire-grilled corn on the cob ($4.79) and an ice-cold draft beer (starting at $4.49).

Maggie Moo’s – Get your dad a sweet treat and order him a cake from Maggie Moo’s. Get $5 off when you use the code DAD17 at checkout.

McCormick & Schmick’s – Treat dad to a surf ‘n turf dinner for just $28.

Papa Johns – Papa John’s is helping you celebrate your papa this Sunday. You can get a free large one-topping pizza with the online purchase of a $25 gift card.

Spaghetti Warehouse – Dads eat for free this Sunday! Dad can choose between a lasagna or original recipe spaghetti entree, including their famous spaghetti and meatballs. This offer is valid for dine-in only.