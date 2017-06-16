Girl, 3, dies during dental procedure

STOCKTON, CA (WCMH) – The family of a three-year-old girl is looking for answers after the child died while undergoing a dental procedure.

Araceli Avila told KTXL she took her daughter, Daleyza Avila Hernandez, to the Children’s Dental Surgery in Stockton, California. She was there to have two teeth pulled and have caps put on two other teeth.

“All I did was I took my daughter to the dentist because they were going to fix her teeth, and about 30 minutes later they brought her back dead,” Avila said.

Avila told the station she was waiting in the waiting room when she saw an ambulance coming.

“And I stood up and went outside because I was like ‘they are coming for a kid,’ but I never thought it was for my child,” Avila said.

Moments later, a nurse took her aside and said her daughter’s heart had stopped.

An administrator for the dental office said the girl had a reaction to the anesthetics used during the procedure. The administrator said she was stabilized and sent to the hospital.

Now, the family wants answers about how it happened. They want to know how a simple dental procedure can end in tragedy.

“They haven’t said how she died and what she died of,” her parents said.

The Dental Board of California released the following statement:

“The Dental Board of California is aware of the tragic situation. An investigation is underway so specific details of the case cannot be shared at this time. Consumer protection is the board’s highest concern and we want to extend our deepest sympathy to the family.”