Man who killed girlfriend in homeless camp convicted of murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was convicted of killing his girlfriend in a south Columbus homeless camp after a four-day jury trial.

Danny Lee Johnson, 35, was convicted of two counts of murder, one count of domestic violence and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police say Johnson killed his girlfriend, 46-year-old Cathleen Howatt, April 19, 2016 in her tent at a homeless camp located along the Scioto River near West Mound and Short streets.

According to a coroner’s report, Howatt was strangled to death.

Johnson was sentenced to life, with the possibility of parole after 15 years.