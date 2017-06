COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Around 6,100 customers are without power on the west side of Columbus.

According to AEP Ohio, the outage was caused by an equipment failure. The company did not specify what kind of equipment failed.

AEP Ohio anticipates restoring power by 10:30pm.

