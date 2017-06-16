NBC4 partnering with Picnic with the Pops

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to be a 2017 media partner with the Columbus Symphony’s Picnic with the Pops.

The yearly event gives you the chance to see some of the nation’s most popular entertainers performing alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. You’ll also get a chance to meet some of the NBC4 staff at the following concert dates:

June 17: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince

June 23: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony

July 1: Patriotic Pops featuring Harmony Project

July 15: A Symphonic Night of Hip Hop featuring Common

July 29: The OSU Marching Band

We’ll see you there!

