Ohio judge hopes woman convicted of girl’s death dies in prison

By Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A judge in Ohio has told a woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl that she hopes the woman “will die in prison.”

The Blade reports that 25-year-old Bridgett White entered an Alford plea on Thursday, which means she doesn’t admit to the charge but acknowledges there’s evidence to convict her. Her attorney declined to comment after the hearing in Toledo.

Sentencing is next month.

Prosecutors say Aaliyah Smith weighed 30 pounds and had cocaine and heroin in her system when she was found dead in White’s home in November. White cared for the girl while her father worked.

Prosecutors say wounds show Aaliyah had been burned and struck, and believe the girl was locked in a dog cage as punishment.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s