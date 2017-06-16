PHOTOS: NBC4 staff out and about helping local communities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Thursday and Friday, most of the team at NBC4 spent part of their workday giving back to the local community as part of the Nexstar Founders Day of Caring initiative.

The staff from NBC4 were part of thousands of local media members helping make a difference in local communities nationwide. Locally, NBC4 helped maintain community gardens in several of central Ohio’s food deserts and also served meals to those at the Ronald McDonald House.

Below are several photos and social media posts from our team. Have an idea for our next volunteering effort? Send us a message here.

PHOTOS: Founders Day Volunteering View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

#NexstarCares We @nbc4i are out here. Beautiful weather to be outside and fixing up these gardens today pic.twitter.com/QtPn86Qnd5 — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) June 15, 2017

The NBC4 crew is cooking breakfast for the families at the Ronald McDonald House #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/HV5D5R4Zhw — Steve Wainfor@nbc4 (@SteveWainfor) June 16, 2017

Love serving the great families at @RMHCofCentralOH with my work families #nexstarcares pic.twitter.com/0xkiZYCYI9 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) June 16, 2017

HARD AT WORK: Serving up breakfast at our Founder’s Day of Caring! #nexstarcares pic.twitter.com/X4JKPjBr4r — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) June 16, 2017

Doing some work in the garden today with the #NBC4 family for a great cause! @LocalMattersOrg #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/0tUwRMBTjk — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) June 15, 2017

Helping take care of another local community garden… Great teamwork by the @nbc4i crew! 🌱🌿 #nexstarcares pic.twitter.com/8lFsacH1G5 — Michael King (@MichaelKingNBC4) June 15, 2017

Founder's day! Helping in the garden on this perfect (kinda muggy) morning #nexstarcares 😀🌱🌿 pic.twitter.com/CH5BAoMobo — David Mazza (@DavidNBC4) June 16, 2017

Local Matters volunteering at Marion-Franklin Community Center with my @nbc4i colleagues to plant in the learning garden and grow veggies! pic.twitter.com/SmUt4m7sQl — Mighty Ben Gelber (@BenGelberNBC4) June 15, 2017

NBC4's digital team aren't robots. They're real people who can garden too #nexstarcares pic.twitter.com/lFEGyJQKJa — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) June 15, 2017