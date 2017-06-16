PHOTOS: NBC4 staff out and about helping local communities

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Thursday and Friday, most of the team at NBC4 spent part of their workday giving back to the local community as part of the Nexstar Founders Day of Caring initiative.

The staff from NBC4 were part of thousands of local media members helping make a difference in local communities nationwide. Locally, NBC4 helped maintain community gardens in several of central Ohio’s food deserts and also served meals to those at the Ronald McDonald House.

Below are several photos and social media posts from our team. Have an idea for our next volunteering effort? Send us a message here.

PHOTOS: Founders Day Volunteering

