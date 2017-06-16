Prosecutors rest case against man accused of killing CPD officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Prosecutors rested their case Friday in the aggravated murder trial of 45-year-old Lincoln Rutledge. Rutledge is accused of firing the shot that took the life of Columbus Police Officer Steve Smith.

Rutledge barricaded himself in his Clintonville apartment last April when SWAT officers tried to serve him with an arrest warrant for arson.

Smith was standing up through the opened hatch in the turret of an armored vehicle when he was shot in the eye.

Paramedic Philip Harrow testified Friday that he was one of four medics who worked on Smith as they rushed him to the hospital.

“With Officer Smith’s injuries we knew that we needed to go,” Harrow said. “We were just taking him to the hospital.”

Smith died of his injuries two days later.

Jurors also heard from a deputy coroner, a homicide detective and a ballistics expert Friday.

The defense will present its case next week although it’s unclear whether any witnesses will be called to testify.