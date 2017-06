WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — The state fire marshal is asking for the public’s help to solve two arson fires in Pike County.

Investigators say both fires were set on Sunday in Waverly. The first was at a vacant house on E. 5th St. The second was at a log cabin on Carl Penn Road.

No one was hurt, and fire investigators are not sure if the same suspect set both fires.

Authorities are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.