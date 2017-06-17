19-year-old dies after being shocked by electrical current in Put-In-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, OH (WCMH) — A teenager died Friday after being shocked by an electrical current from his family’s boat in Put-In-Bay.

WKYC reports 19-year-old Evan Currie was near his family boat around 6:30pm at Miller Marina when the incident occurred. The Curries had parked their 33′ Sea Ray Sundancer and plugged in the shore power.

Cleveland.com reports Currie is from Dublin.

The family dog reportedly fell into the water and began to struggle. Father Jeffrey Currie jumped into the water to save the dog and also began struggling. Evan Currie and his brother then entered the water to help.

The mother stayed on the boat as bystanders told her to unplug the shore power, WKYC reports.

Everyone got back into the boat after the cord was unplugged, but Evan was unresponsive and convulsing. He was transported back to the mainland.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the incident along with Put-In-Bay police and the Ottowa County Sheriff’s Office.