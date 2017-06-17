Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offers free admission for dads and granddads

POWELL (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday with free admission for fathers and grandfathers.

Admission is free with paid admission for a child or grandchild of any age.

The zoo says it is honoring its animal dads. So far this year, Doug the wildebeest, Leo the white-handed gibbon, Thai the silvered leaf langur, Muenster the Pygmy loris, Zultan the Dama gazelle and Chirrante the penguin (a foster dad) all had new additions to their families.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.