Cuyahoga County animal abuse registry goes live in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cuyahoga County says its new animal abuse registry has gone live.

It’s an online public service tool that lists individuals convicted of felony animal abuse within the county that includes Cleveland and prohibits them from buying, adopting or harboring a companion animal inside county limits.

The searchable registry is designed to help organizations and individuals offering pets for adoption find them safe and caring homes. It’s on the county sheriff’s website. Users could include animal shelters, humane societies, dog kennels, animal rescue agencies and pet stores.

The effort comes amid growing attention to animal cruelty.

The FBI singled out animal cruelty offenses in national crime statistics for the first time last year in an effort to begin to quantify the problem. Ohio made bestiality a crime effective in April.

