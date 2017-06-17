Gahanna VFW members cook up ribs to raise money for other veterans

GAHANNA (WCMH) — The Tri Community VFW Post 4719 fired up their smoker Friday night for their biggest fund raiser of the year.

In conjunction with Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, hundreds of members came out to support the veterans helping veterans. More than 300 slabs of ribs will be sold over a three-day period at the festival.

Money raised will go into the general fund to be used for scholarships, MASH (Military and Service Heroes) Food Pantry, Adopt A Unit Program, Breakfast with Santa and other needed community projects.

The post hopes they can exceed their $5,000 raised last year.