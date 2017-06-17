Man arrested with pound of marijuana after high-speed chase in Hocking County

HOCKING CO., OH (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man who led deputies on a high speed chase Friday.

According to a press release, Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit detectives stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on US Route 33 as the vehicle was exiting onto State Route 180.

There were three occupants inside the vehicle, and the detective “observed criminal indicators.” He asked the female driver to step out of the vehicle and began interviewing her. She reportedly said a male passenger had some marijuana hidden in the trunk of the vehicle, and that the man is known for trafficking marijuana.

The male passenger then jumped into the driver’s seat and forced a passenger in the rear of the car out and onto the ground. The detective reportedly ordered the driver out of the car, but he fled on S.R. 180 towards Laurelville. The detective began chasing him and they reached speeds up to 85mph, traveling nearly 40 miles through Hocking County and Fairfield County.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Thomas Coy of Glouster, was arrested after he stopped near the intersection of Clear Creek Road and U.S. 33.

The sheriff’s office says there was a 5-gallon bucket with more than one pound of high-grade marijuana in the truck.

Coy was charged with failure to comply, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana