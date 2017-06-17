Multiple people arrested in area sobriety checkpoints

By Published:
(AP Photo)

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Multiple people have been arrested in sobriety checkpoints throughout central Ohio.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office DUI Task Force says three people were arrested on DUI charges at a checkpoint located at Cleveland Avenue and Wallcrest Boulevard in Columbus. Deputies also made three misdemeanor arrests and one misdemeanor warrant arrest.

In Delaware County, two people were arrested on OVI charges and one person was arrested for an open container at a checkpoint operated by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware City Police Department, Powell Police Department and Shawnee Hills Police Department on U.S. 23 in Delaware County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted also conducted a checkpoint in Athens County on State Route 56. Officers made contact with 240 motorists during the checkpoint and arrested one person for possession of drugs.

